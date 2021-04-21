New scam targets Idaho seniors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors are warning Idaho consumers of Medicare scams. Forms of personal identification including Medicare numbers can be used by scammers to bill for services, medication and medical equipment that the Medicare member never ordered or intended to use.

SHIBA advises Medicare members to not give out their Medicare number or any personal information to someone who calls you from whom you were not expecting a call.

“As soon as you recognize a person is asking for a Medicare number or any personal information, you should probably just hang up the phone,” said SHIBA Program Manager Shannon Hohl. “It’s okay to be rude. It’s okay to just hang up and you don’t even have to say goodbye.”

Hohl added SHIBA will not call you unless you call them first, so hang up the phone if you receive an unexpected call from them requesting your information.

More information on how to contact SHIBA if you have questions or believe scammers have your information can be found here.

