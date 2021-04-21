Advertisement

New scam targets Idaho seniors

Medicare scams asking for personal information are on the rise in Idaho
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors are warning Idaho consumers of Medicare scams. Forms of personal identification including Medicare numbers can be used by scammers to bill for services, medication and medical equipment that the Medicare member never ordered or intended to use.

SHIBA advises Medicare members to not give out their Medicare number or any personal information to someone who calls you from whom you were not expecting a call.

“As soon as you recognize a person is asking for a Medicare number or any personal information, you should probably just hang up the phone,” said SHIBA Program Manager Shannon Hohl. “It’s okay to be rude. It’s okay to just hang up and you don’t even have to say goodbye.”

Hohl added SHIBA will not call you unless you call them first, so hang up the phone if you receive an unexpected call from them requesting your information.

More information on how to contact SHIBA if you have questions or believe scammers have your information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices

Latest News

The hospital was happy with the turn out for the mass vaccination clinic.
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital pleased with turnout for mass vaccination clinic
Travelers’ Oasis Truck Plaza. Home of the Garden of the Eden, had a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Popular truck stop off interstate 84 in Jerome County, has groundbreaking ceremony
House voted to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s...
House overrides Idaho governor’s veto on emergency powers
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
New study suggest a single vaccine dose is enough for those previously infected with COVID-19