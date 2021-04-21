New study suggest a single vaccine dose is enough for those previously infected with COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As more and more American’s, as well as Idahoans, receive their COVID-19 one new study is suggesting people who have recovered from COVID-19 have some natural immunity and one vaccine does could create the same immunity as two shots if they haven’t had the coronavirus.

The new findings show that the immune response to the first vaccine dose in a person who’s already had COVID-19 is equal to or possibly better than the response to the second dose in a person who hasn’t had the virus.

Health officials are not suggesting a change in the current recommendations for two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots, but more research could show one dose might be enough for people who have naturally created antibodies against the virus.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District spoke with KMVT about their hopes of those previously infected would only need a single vaccine dose.

“So, the hope is, what they’re investigating is, if you’ve already had COVID-19 and your body recognizes that virus that it just needs that booster so that it builds enough immune response to protect you from the disease,” said Bodily. “Which is something I think we all hope for, that would be really fantastic opportunity, but until the CDC says yes this checks out, of course, the health district will not be promoting it.”

She added the health district, as well as the CDC, will not make any recommendations about the virus until everything has been thoroughly vetted.

