Popular truck stop off interstate 84 in Jerome County, has groundbreaking ceremony

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A popular truck stop off interstate 84 in Jerome County, had a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, and the owners of the business didn’t think this day would come a year ago.

Travelers’ Oasis Truck Plaza — Home of the Garden of the Eden — has been in business for more than 40 years, and on Tuesday the owners had a groundbreaking ceremony in the back of the current building for their new 33,000 sq foot truck stop.

Dan Willie, President, and Owner of Travelers’ Oasis said he didn’t know if this day would come a year ago because of COVID and all the uncertainty surrounding it.

“I didn’t know I didn’t even know if I would be in business. A year later we are spending $11 million and expanding the business ready to grow again,” said Willie. “and there is more travel on the interstates than has ever been.”

He said the new building will create 20 to 30 new jobs and will have Garden of Eden Food Court, a large Convenience Store; Garden of Grapes wine store; and a drivers’ store on the main level. The lower level of the two-story building will house a truckers’ lounge with showers and a laundromat.

“Travelers don’t spend two hours having a leisure lunch on their travels. Now you hear the dad saying, ‘hurry, hurry. We are on vacation we need to get going’,” Wilie said.

When the new building is constructed, the existing building will be demolished and be replaced with additional automobile parking and a new gasoline island. Willie said the moment will be a sad one considering his kids use to work in the old building, but it is time to move on.

“It is going to be so nice so comfortable, and trying to maintain it is going to be so much easier. That old building took a lot of repairs and maintenance all the time,” Willie said.

Faye Featherly, who is the GM of Travelers’ Oasis, and has worked for Wille for 37 years, thinks their customers will like new the building when it is completed in the spring of 2022 She also added that she thinks the reason why Willie has been so successful is because he treats his employees like family.

“We can count on him. He takes care of us, and his whole family is that way,” Featherly said.

