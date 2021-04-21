Soft lockdown at Twin Falls middle school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday morning, there was a soft lockdown at South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls. This occurred while the Twin Falls Police Department investigated the report of a potential threat on social media.

Based on the investigation, it appeared the reported threat was unfounded.

There was no interruption to the school day, but student activities were kept inside.

Twin Falls Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and has determined there is no ongoing threat to the school or students.

