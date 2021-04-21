Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Located in downtown Twin Falls, Saffron features Indian cuisine. It’s served as a location where people venture outside their comfort zone.

“Me....and most Indian people like to eat spicy foods, but here it’s completely different,” said owner Ratnabeep “Sanu” Chakraborty. “When I first came here, I would make mild [food], but it was still too spicy for them. I had to tone down my spicy a lot, but the people here upgraded their spicy level too, which makes me feel good.”

Chakraborty is using the success of his Twin Falls restaurant as a launching pad for a new gastronomical adventure in Ketchum. There he plans to open a new albeit different Saffron restaurant in mid-June.

“It’s kind of our dream project,” Chakraborty said. “It will have a full bar. It will be less of fine dining and more like a modern bistro. The focus will be small plates.”

Fans of the Twin Falls Saffron location have no need to worry, however. It is staying around and Chakraborty will be personally training the new owner and chefs to ensure the recipes and flavors that are beloved in the area stick around, as well.

Despite looking to new horizons, he’s grateful Twin Falls was the location of his first business.

“It’s been a great journey. We are so blessed — me and my wife — we are so blessed to choose the location in downtown Twin Falls,” Chakraborty said. “All of the businesses are so helpful and the people are helpful too.”

Chakraborty is also thankful for his wife’s support and for her continued belief in his entrepreneurial efforts.

“She’s always motivated me,” Chakraborty said. “[She said] ‘okay you do good food, so why are you not opening your own [restaurant]. She is the reason. Without her, I cannot do anything.”

