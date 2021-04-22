Beem signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls Bruin is staying in the Gem State to pursue her college basketball career.

Paige Beem signed with North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

After sitting on the bench this season following a torn ACL, she found a love for basketball again, thanks to her departing coach, Nancy Jones.

Beem, who entered Twin Falls as a varsity starter her freshman year, had to quickly adapt to her new role and those leadership skills she displayed early on, never waivered.

“I just focused on helping the freshmen that came up because I knew how it felt being one of those freshmen on varsity,” Beem exclaimed. “You coming into high school and not knowing how things were supposed to run. So I took it as my job to help them get to where they needed to be, explain drills and just encourage them on the bench.”

Beem also excels in soccer and track, starting all four years on varsity.

Right now, she’s easing back into the sport of track, competing in two events and hopes to be more functional at districts.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.