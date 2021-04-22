Advertisement

Chobani celebrates Earth Day by planting a community garden

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is celebrating Earth Day by planting their 3rd annual community garden in front of their factory on Kimberly Road.

“We are here getting our hands dirty in the Chobani garden,” said Alyson Outen, the community services director for Chobani.

This is the 3rd Chobani has planted a community garden, and it keeps growing every year.

This year, for the first time, much of the crop will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank.

“We’re partnering with the Idaho Food Bank and we will be donating all of our extra produce which will be thousands of pounds,” said Shelley Pursell who spearheaded the garden.

Thursday they planted the seeds, but once harvest season begins, families across the Magic Valley will be getting fresh produce right from the Chobani garden.

“It’s a first of its kind program, they’ve never had an arrangement like this with a company that is going to be producing thousands of pounds of produce, so they can give it to people in need,” said Outen.

They say they are glad the food will be staying in the Magic Valley, and making a difference to those who are food insecure.

“When we are harvesting, we will send them boxes full of peas, zucchinis, fresh vegetables, and within 24 hours they will be in the food bank ready and available for families,” said Pursell.

