CSI upset in National Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team came into the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas as the third overall seed, but after getting an opening-round bye, the Golden Eagles ran into a red-hot Indian River State College.

After a 94-82 loss, CSI is headed home.

“We competed until the end but, today, we got our tails kicked,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

It was a faced-paced even game early on until K.T Raimey, the third-leading scorer for the Golden Eagles, got ejected for taunting in the first half.

“That wasn’t the story, we struggled to keep them in front, we didn’t get in the gaps well enough and credit to them, they’re a team that could win the whole thing,” Reinert said.

Indian River shot 56% from the field and made 13 3-pointers. Maurice Barnett gave everything he had for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

“Mo (Maurice) kept us in it and did a great job,” Reinert said.

After trailing by 13 at the half, CSI was able to cut the lead to nine at one point in the second half, but Indian River then went on a 13-5 run to seal the game.

“We didn’t follow coach’s plan, he (Reinert) gave us a blueprint and we didn’t go through it,” Barnett said. “At times we did what we wanted to do and that cost us,” Barnett said.

In their fourth and final loss of the year, CSI gave up a season-high 94 points.

“This ain’t the first time we lost in our careers, not our last,” Barnett said. “We just got out-toughed today, out-played today and the result showed. Next year, I think the guys, by having this, will be better next year.”

“Eagle Nation, we’re going to come back bigger, better, stronger; we’re going to reflect on this, this hurts, but I’m so proud of these guys,” Reinert said.

CSI finishes the season with a 21-4 record. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 14 points, Amoro Lado put up 13, and Deng Dut was also in double-figures for the Golden Eagles with 12.

Next season, the NJCAA will follow a normal schedule again, so the Golden Eagles will be back in the fall.

