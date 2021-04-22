Hagerman Valley Foundation holds 5th annual bird festival this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Bird lovers, listen up the 5th Annual Hagerman Bird Festival is taking place April 23. through April 25.

The Hagerman Valley Foundation puts on the Hagerman Bird Festival every year. The only exception was in 2020, during the start of the pandemic.

This long-awaited event will include an array of bird activities, such as birding hikes, workshops, speakers, and kayak birding trips. And, there is a mixture of free and priced activities.

This year, the festival will have childcare options and more projects for the kiddos. Children will be able to build birdhouses, craft with bird seeds and dissecting owl pellets.

Organizers of the event say they feel lucky to live in an area that can provide this kind of adventure.

“We’re delighted to be living in a small community with lots of fresh air, and sunshine. We all love the birds and I am hoping this will be a good start back to birding, for a lot of people,” said Cj Holmes President of the Hagerman Valley Foundation

For a full list of their schedule, activities and prices visit their website.

