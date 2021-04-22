Advertisement

Idaho Senate OKs bill to kill up to 90% of wolves in state

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge...
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill up to 90% of the wolves roaming Idaho.

The agriculture industry-backed bill approved Wednesday includes additional changes intended to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150.

Backers say there are too many wolves and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves.

About 500 wolves have been killed in Idaho in each of the past two years.

