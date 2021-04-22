Advertisement

Magic Valley Symphony excited to host spring concert

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Symphony is excited to be hosting their spring concert on Friday, April 23.

The concert will be available via live-stream only.

Two professional musicians Allen and Laura Vizzutti, husband and wife, will be the special guests in this performance.

Laura plays the piano and Allen plays the trumpet.

Although the concert is live-streamed only, they are excited to be able to bring music to people throughout the Magic Valley.

“I mean of course we’d love to have an audience, because the audience really gives you great feedback and all of that,” said Laura Vizzutti. “But, at the same time, I’m really proud of this orchestra and any organization that is keeping music and the arts alive during COVID-19.”

Laura Vizzutti is especially excited for this concert because she grew up in Filer, and is glad to be back in her hometown again.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

