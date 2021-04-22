Oregon wolf population grows by 15, packs remain at 22

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Wildlife officials say Oregon’s gray wolf population grew in 2020 with 15 more wolves documented in the state.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual Wolf Conservation and Management report Wednesday, which included a minimum known count of 173 wolves.

The Capital Press reports the count is based on verified evidence such as tracks, sightings and photos from remote cameras.

Wolves started returning to Oregon in 1999 following decades of effort toward eradicating the species across the West.

The Wenaha pack was the first to become re-established in the far northeast corner of Oregon in 2008.

