Planned Parenthood Calls on Gov. Little to Veto Extreme Abortion Restriction

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature passed an extreme abortion restriction –– a six-week abortion ban, intended to make abortion illegal in the state of Idaho by restricting access before most people even know they’re pregnant.

House Bill 366 is now headed to Governor Brad Little’s desk to be signed into law. Currently, abortion is still legal in all 50 states; this is a “trigger bill” that will go into effect when another Circuit Court of Appeals upholds similar legislation. I

f that happens, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) will take legal action.

Statement from Mistie Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates:

“We call on Governor Brad Little to veto this bill. House Bill 366 is an extreme law that is part of a years-long effort to dismantle reproductive health care in the state of Idaho. The politicians who are hellbent on passing this bill acknowledged it is unconstitutional, which explains why it is set up to go into effect only when upheld anywhere else in the country. What this bill is meant to do is punish pregnant people, plain and simple.”

“Politicians should not be involved in personal medical decisions about pregnancy. We don’t turn to politicians for advice about birth control, cancer treatment, or abnormal pap tests, and that will never change. Six-week bans on abortion are deeply unpopular in Idaho and have been struck down in court around the country, but our elected leaders remain fixated on restricting access to reproductive health care in this state. It is vital that abortion remain a safe and legal medical procedure in Idaho.”

