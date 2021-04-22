Searle Heward, Phyllis Ellen

BURLEY—Phyllis Ellen Searle Heward, a 97-year old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Diamond Peak Assisted Living in Burley. Her life is one that will be remembered by all who knew her.She was born Aug. 17, 1923, to Jesse Fielding and Mabel Emerine Smith Searle, in the View area of Burley. She was the second of six children. Her family moved multiple times to farm the land in different areas; those moves took her to Alpine, Utah; West Jordan, Utah; American Fork, Utah; as well as Burley.Phyllis married John Max Heward on Nov. 25, 1940, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they had six children; the oldest being Max, then Leon, Ronald, Louise, Elaine, and Carol.She loved to travel. In their later years, she and her husband traveled all over the United States in a fifth-wheel trailer they purchased for that very purpose. Two of her favorite places she visited were Nauvoo, Illinois, and Branson, Missouri. Phyllis was an avid gardener and she always had a garden filled with vegetables and fruits - including rows and rows of raspberries. She also had a love for flowers, her favorite being the rose. Different flower varieties could be spotted around her yard every year. Additionally, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, and music - especially country music.Phyllis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women. She also served as a stake Primary secretary, and as historian for both the Burley Idaho and Oakley Idaho stakes.She is survived by her children, Max (Marilyn) Heward of Rupert, Leon (Pat) Heward of Ogden, Utah, Ronald (Pam) Heward of Heyburn, Louise (Brent) Packer of Flower Mound, Texas, Elaine (Steve) Cheney of Burley, and Carol (Claude) Weyant of Windsor, Vermont; 30 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Eldon (Gwen) Searle of Burley; and a sister-in-law, Pat Searle.Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Smith Searle and Glen Searle; three sisters, Florence Searle, Helen Lowder, and LuDene Tanner; a great-grandson, Dustin Heward; and a great-granddaughter, Abigail Packer.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery.Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.