Threats made at Jerome Middle School leads to extra security

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —KMVT has received multiple questions regarding a potential school shooting at Jerome Middle School this morning. Putting you first, KMVT spoke with superintendent Dale Layne about what happened.

Superintendent Dale Layne told KMVT this afternoon that someone wrote “I’m going to shoot up the school on April 22nd” on the inside of one of the bathroom stalls at Jerome Middle School.

Once someone found it, they began investigating within the middle school to see who wrote it. They were not able to find the student who wrote it on the bathroom stall.

Dale Layne says they had extra security measures in place at Jerome Middle School this morning and will continue to do so.

“Today we just had some extra school personal on-site in the building, and then law enforcement also provided some extra folks to be in the building and patrols, just as a precaution,” says Layne.

Dale Layne says they will continue to investigate to find the student who wrote it and will continue with extra security as well.

