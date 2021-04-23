Advertisement

Bill to prevent and fight wildfires approved by Legislature

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, a helicopter makes a water drop on a hotspot of a...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, a helicopter makes a water drop on a hotspot of a wildfire burning in Bonney Lake, Wash., south of Seattle. A bill to spend $125 million to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington state was passed by the House on Thursday, April 22, 2021, and now will go to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:52 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill that sets aside $125 million to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington sailed through the state House and now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

The House voted unanimously Thursday to concur with Senate amendments made to the bipartisan legislation, which was promoted by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

The bill is sponsored by state Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, and state Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda. It would provide $125 million every two years to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration and support community resilience.

While supporters originally sought a dedicated funding source for House Bill 1168, the work will be paid for out of the state general fund for its first two years.

