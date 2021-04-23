Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead
Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
One dead in Twin Falls structure fire

Latest News

Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Climate Summit Day 2 message: Invest big for big payoff
FDIC launches the #GETBANKED campaign to push Americans to open accounts
FDIC wants more Americans to open bank accounts
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Putin foe Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day