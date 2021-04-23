Empty Your Medicine Cabinet; Drop off unused prescriptions on National Drug Take Back Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On April 24. South Central Public Health District is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office, the Twin Falls County Treatment, and Recovery Clinic, the Hailey Police Department, NAMI Woodriver, and the Idaho Office of Drug Policy to host a local Take Back Day collection site event in Twin Falls and Hailey.

The event offers residents the opportunity to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state.

All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications.

All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter and veterinary medications.

According to the American Medical Association, 70% of the opioids prescribed for surgery go unused, making them prime targets for misuse and diversion. In 2019, the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey found almost a quarter of all Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. Nearly half of those students confessed to taking the drugs from a family member or friend.

“Medications that are left out or thrown away improperly can be dangerous for people, animals, and the environment. This is a great opportunity to help protect the people closest to you and your entire community,” said Taylor Bybee, SCPHD Health Education Specialist. “We can all do our part to help prevent prescription drug abuse in our community. This is a great way to start.”

The Drug Take Bake event will be held on April 24. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

· In Twin Falls at the Lynwood Shopping Center, 1147 Filer Ave. E

· In Hailey at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Rd.

