Gooding sweeps doubleheader with Filer, wins SCIC, local roundup

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer could not overcome a seven error day in the 10-3 loss to Gooding. The Senators cliched the SCIC crown and the No. 1 seed to districts.

The Wildcats scored early in the first, advantage of some Gooding miscues, leading 2-0 after one. But then the defense settled down and Maelyn Durham got her groove, pitching a complete game, striking out nine. Filer’s McCarty Stoddard also had a complete game, striking out seven in the loss.

Jamie Carter paced the Senators with three hits, while Kiera Patterson added two. For Filer, Reegan Carter produced two of her own.

Gooding 7, Filer 5: In the second game, Alx Roe went six innings, striking out three. At the plate, she drove in three runs. Sami Taylor took the loss, she had seven strikeouts.

Jerome 10, Minico 8: Despite the Spartans pounding 14 hits, they just couldn’t shake off their defensive miscues, committing five errors. Amber Wickel took the loss, striking out 16 in seven innings. For the Tigers, Bos also went a complete game, striking out five. Averie Page had three hits for the Spartans. Babcock and Thompson both had two hits each for Jerome.

Jerome 16, Minico 8: Thompson had five hits and four RBIs for the Tigers. Arrellano had three hits. While for Minico, Amber Wickel paced the Spartans with three hits as well.

Gooding improves to 7-1 in conference, 17-3 overall. Filer drops to 5-4 in conference, 17-5 overall.

BASEBALL:

Filer 16, Gooding 5 (6): Logan Lockwood had a monstrous day at the plate, five hits to go along with five RBIs. Jonah DeLeon also had three hits for the Wildcats. Leading the Senators, Gavin Martin who tallied three hits.

Filer 9, Gooding 2: Logan Lockwood went 5.1 innings, striking out eight. The Senators’ Gavin Martin had three strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work, taking the loss. T. Schroeder led Gooding with two hits and one RBI. Filer’s Jonah DeLeon posted three RBIs in the win.

Filer is now 11-11, while Gooding falls to 4-14.

TENNIS:

CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 7, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - 5,Singles:No. 1 - Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Chase Gibson, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 2-6 , 6-1 ;No. 2 - Morrgan Michaelson, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL def. Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;No. 3 - Spencer Robertson, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL def. Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 3-6 , 6-1 ;No. 1 - Kyleigh Kowalski, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;No. 2 - Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Zoe Doerr, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6 , 6-0 , 6-3 ;No. 3 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Hannah Chandler, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;Doubles:No. 1 - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Luke Smith, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - Thomas Smith, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;No. 2 - Lane Bott, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - Robert Contor, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL def. Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 5-7 , 6-4 ;No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Alivia Hobbs, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - Kjerstin Bunderson, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;No. 2 - Rafferty Holmes, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - Gracie Baird, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL def. Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Grace Williams, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 , 6-1 , -;No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Nicholas Porter, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - Olivia Johnson, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 5-7 , 7-6 ;No. 2 - Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Calvin Roper, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL - Naomi Shipley, POCATELLO HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6 , 6-1 , 6-2 ;

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.