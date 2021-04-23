Hollifeld, Betty Mae

FILER—Betty Mae Hollifield died in the early morning hours of April 22nd. She died of natural causes after a long and happy 98 & ½ years of life.

Betty Mae Johanson was born on October 17, 1922, to Alfred and Mae Johanson, in Fairfield, Idaho. She attended school in Fairfield and loved nothing better than riding her horses Star and Sacajawea on the prairie with her dad.

Betty attended Colorado Women’s College where she earned her teaching degree. Following graduation, she taught typing and shorthand in Jerome.

The week after school let out for the summer in 1948, Betty married Robert Hollifield. She and Bob lived in Gooding, farming and raising 4 kids and cows!

Her life was busy, pulling calves, setting irrigation, cooking for crews who helped with haying and working cattle. In her “spare” time, she was active in 4-H with her kids and their projects. She and Bob also enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle with their friends and family.

When Robert died in 1971, he left Betty and her sons alone to take care of the farm and cows. The farm eventually became Twin V Ranch, where they raised registered Hereford Cattle.

In mid-1980, the remainder of the cattle and the ranch was sold. Betty retired from ranch life and moved into town, where she enjoyed her many flowers. She especially loved her roses, irises and gladiolas.

In 2004, Betty decided that it was time to move into Assisted Living. Her daughter, Judy, helped her find Willow Brook Assisted Living in Twin Falls, where she lived until last spring. Then, she moved to Cedar Draw Assisted Living, owned by the same people. Betty truly enjoyed her years at Willow Brook and Cedar Draw. She made many friends and enjoyed the caring staff and comfortable facilities.

The family is deeply grateful to Jim and Cathy Lynch and their many staff members for the compassionate and loving care they showed their mother.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, her son, Jim, her son-in-law Ronnie, and her grandchildren Guy and Lacie.

She is survived by her children: Joe (Amy) Hollifield, John (Nina) Hollifield, Judy Hess, Jim’s wife, Lisa, and Dan (Sue) Eikenberry. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 (almost 2) great-great grandchildren!!

Friends and family may sign the register book on Wednesday, April 29, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

The funeral service will be held, at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to: Cedar Draw Activity Fund, Cedar Draw Assisted Living, 4094 N., 2100 E., Filer, ID 83328.

