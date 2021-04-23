Advertisement

Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate

“When we looked at the income levels in Idaho, we found that they have not kept pace with the increase in rent.”
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The growth of Idaho’s population has been a hot topic over the past year with the Gem State’s population growing one point eight seven percent in the past year.

The average cost of all apartments in Idaho has gone up from 867 dollars to 955 in the past two years. Another issue is rental availability with the vacancy rate dropping 23 percent in the same time frame.

The amount of rental properties dropping has created a greater demand for them as construction has not been able to keep up.

Another issue is the cost of housing has gone up more than the average income rate in the Gem State.

“What I can tell you is when we looked at the income levels in Idaho, we found that they have not kept pace with the increase in rent,” said Nick VinZant, a senior public relations manager at QuoteWizard/Lending Tree. “So, if you are an Idaho native and you’ve been living there, this is a much bigger change for you than somebody who might be coming from out of state who is already used to paying those high prices.”

He added that while many people are moving to the western United States Idaho has been hit hardest with rental rates surging as neighboring states have not seen the same increase.

