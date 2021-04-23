Advertisement

Jerome school district seeking to pass $27 million dollar school bond

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Jerome School District is seeking to pass a 27 million dollar school bond in the upcoming May 18. election.

Putting you first, KMVT found out what voters need to know.

The Jerome School District has seen an increase in students over the past few years, and the three elementary schools and the middle school are almost at capacity.

The proposed plan is to build one school for all students in grades K through 6 on land that the school district already owns.

They would also update the existing elementary schools making it so every school has equal facilities and enough space for all of the students. The 7th and 8th graders would then be the only students in the middle school.

“We currently have a bond for some other facilities, and so by restructuring bonds, we can actually keep the levy rate the same,” said Superintendent Dale Layne.

Election day is May 18. For more information on the Jerome school bond, and to find out where to vote head to their website here.

