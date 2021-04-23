Lavaside Fire continues to grow in Firth

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) — Evacuations are underway for the town of Firth, as crews work to stop the Lavaside Fire.

Its size has ballooned to just under 1,200 acres due to a wind shift. The National Weather Service out of Pocatello noted that the situation is quote, exhibiting extreme fire behavior, end quote due to that wind shift.

People are gathering at an evacuation center at the A.W. Johnson Elementary School at 765 North 600 East.

At least five different departments have responded. Deputies were called in from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to assist with the evacuations. We have not heard of any buildings damaged so far.

Helicopters are performing bucket drops to slow the fire’s spread.

“So right now currently the fire is still sitting at 25 percent contained,” said Chris Burger of the BLM. “Obviously the high winds are causing issues on the north end of the fire. Crews are currently doing structure protection around houses that are threatened.”

8:50 PM Thu 04/22: Bingham Cty Sheriff: "Alert: Please hold anymore donations, we have more than we can use. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has donated supplies for all of the displaced families & first responders in the Firth area." #LavasideFire #idwx — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) April 23, 2021

The Bureau of Land Management asks people to refrain from any spring burning.

