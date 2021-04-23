Advertisement

Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session

By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho Legislature to go into recess without fully shutting down so that it can come back to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues have been introduced.

The legislation made public Friday would allow Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder to reconvene the Legislature no later than Sept. 1.

If the Legislature officially adjourned, only Republican Gov. Brad Little could call them back. The legislation also allows the recess without paying lawmakers up to $139 in daily expenses.

Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a larger role last year after they adjourned and Little took emergency pandemic actions, including issuing a stay-at-home order.

