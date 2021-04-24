Controversial House Bill 366, the ‘Heartbeat Abortion’ bill, awaits Governor’s signature

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — House Bill 366 (HB 366), commonly known as the “Heartbeat Abortion Bill” was sent to the Governor’s desk Friday amid scrutiny from many, locally and nationwide. Other states have tried to establish ‘Heartbeat Bills’ and have seen them killed by Federal Courts.

Planned Parenthood released a statement declaring they will file lawsuits against the bill if the Governor chooses to sign it into law.

Representative Ilana Rubel, who voted against HB 366, has seen bills like this fail to make it out of court.

“I think there would be good cause for him to veto it. In that pretty much the only thing this bill will do is walk the state into expensive litigation that it will probably lose,” says Rubel. “The state has tried time and again to pass these bills that they know run afoul of supreme court precedent, every time they get struck down and it’s cost the state many millions of dollars.”

Those who oppose the bill, as well as Planned Parenthood, see the lawsuits against it winning, as they are backed by Supreme Court precedent in Roe V. Wade.

Supporters of the Bill, like Representative Megan Blanksma, believe it’s worded to stand up in court.

“People who draft these bills go through quite a bit of language and double-check with different attorneys to make sure this is something that could stand up,” says Blanksma. “They don’t generally just throw something out there that they don’t have confidence can survive any sorts of challenges, particularly in this topic area.”

Rubel urges her fellow lawmakers to focus on other measures to limit abortions in the state, those that don’t require controversial laws that may never make it out of court.

“We would just really prefer to see the legislature proceed in ways that, first of all, are legal and in terms of increasing access to contraception, increasing access to sex-ed, paid family leave, access to daycare,” says Rubel. “There are so many things we know will meaningfully reduce abortion that won’t drive women into dangerous back-alley situations.”

For now, the bill waits on Governor Little’s action, as do the lawsuits from those who oppose it.

