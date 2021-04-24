CSI Outdoor Program hosts Earth Day canyon cleanup event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As part of an Earth Day celebration, the College of Southern Idaho Outdoor Program and climbing class hosted a canyon rim cleanup on Thursday.

Climbing students and instructors set up a ropes course on the edge of the canyon and taught volunteers how to rappel into the canyon to retrieve large sums of trash.

“It’s a great opportunity, gives the students a chance, in the climbing class, to be in the leadership role and actually allows students to work with other students in teaching them how to rappel and sort of be in that guider instructor role and it allows new students who haven’t done this before to do something new. Also, on Earth Day cleaning up some trash and doing some community service.”

The group removed many large trash bags of smaller items as well as large items like shopping carts, car parts, and barbed wire.

Volunteers from the school came out in groups to help with the cleanup effort.

“I come from the part of College of Southern Idaho. I’m in a group called Latinos in Action and we’re just here to help our community by cleaning garbage, picking up trash, doing some community service.”

Not only did the volunteers and hosts get to enjoy giving back to the community, but the weather didn’t hurt either.

“I love seeing, like, nature and stuff and we’re doing this for a good cause, we all are. So, this is amazing. I’m glad that we’re having this and the sun’s out and stuff. It’s great.”

This event isn’t declared as annual, but according to Willsey, they may very well keep the tradition going.

