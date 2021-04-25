Annual Hagerman Bird Festival held over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Hagerman Bird Festival was held over the weekend.

The three-day event included hikes, kayak tours, and educational talks at the Hagerman Grange.

One of the main events was a speech from the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of East Idaho with a special guest, Junior the Barn Owl.

Junior is a rescue owl who, due to his trauma-related limitations, cannot be released to the wild. So, he travels around Idaho to help educate about the proper way to handle wildlife you may encounter around the state.

“I know they can’t say thank you but being able to release them and see them take off and know that you were able to kind of help them with that,” says Kasey Wozniak of the rehab center. “Being able to educate everybody from knee-high all the way to grown adults that are like, ‘oh I never thought about that.’ It’s just a nice, warm feeling.”

The center offers not only educational events but many volunteer opportunities. If you want to learn more or find out how you can get involved, you can find more information on their Facebook page.

