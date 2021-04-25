Canyon Ridge Softball sweeps Burley; Friday/Saturday’s local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge’s Bailey Sligar pitched a complete game, striking out 11 and the Riverhawks doubled up Burley in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, 12-6.

At the plate, Kennedy Detweiler produced three hits and four RBIs. Kaymbri Beck led with Bobcats with two hits. In the circle, Beck took the loss after going four innings. Talea Choffin pitched the final two innings.

In the second game, Canyon Ridge was cruising, up 7-1 in the sixth inning, before Burley made it a two-run game. The Bobcats then tied up the game at 7-7 before the Riverhawks won on a walk-off, 8-7.

The Riverhawks’ Mackenzie Wilder went four innings, striking out two, while Bailey Sligar added three innings. For the Bobcats, Kaymbri Beck and Jaylee Harris split pitching duties. Harris had three strikeouts on the day.

At the plate, Jaycie Massie and Bailey Sligar had three hits for Canyon Ridge. Rachel Nebeker produced four RBIs for the Bobcats.

The Riverhawks improve to 6-6 in conference, 9-12 overall. The Bobcats fall to 1-10 in conference, 4-16 overall.

BASEBALL

Jerome 15, Minico 12: Whitaker went 5.2 innings, striking out three for Jerome. The Spartans had Traver Miller go 4.1 innings.

James paced Jerome with four hits, while Worthington added three hits and just as many RBIs. For Minico, Miller had three hits. Karter Zampedri added four RBIs.

Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 2: Slayder Watterson pitched a complete game, striking out six for the Bobcats. Chipper Garrett-Lagrone went 5.2 innings, striking out eight. Cole Rosas pitched 1/3 inning, earning a strikeout. Austin Cranney had two RBIs in the win. Kayden Skaggs had three hits in the loss.

TENNIS

CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 5, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - 7, Singles:No. 1 - Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Broc Esplin, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;No. 2 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Tanner Dupree, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 2-6 , 6-3 ;No. 3 - Preston Beasley, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Swayam Lotake, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-7 , 6-0 , 6-3 ;No. 1 - Alyssa Owens, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 2 - Ana Baurier, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 3 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Mariah Willis, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 0-6 , 6-2 ;Doubles:No. 1 - Sam Peterson, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - Spencer Blaser, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 2 - Koy Sanderson, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - Braden Guymon, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Gali Garcia, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - Ariagna Perez, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;No. 2 - Ellie Puzey, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - Whitney Blaser, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Grace Williams, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Sariah Standlee, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Richard Niederer, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - Corrine Flaig, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;No. 2 - Kade Taylor, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL - Heather Owens, SUGAR-SALEM HIGH SCHOOL def. Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 , 6-4 , -;

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BASEBALL

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 2: Ian Hughes went seven innings, striking out 11. For Burley, Bronson Brookings pitched a complete game, striking out three. The Riverhawks produced five hits in the win. Luke Hudelson led the attack with two hits and just as many RBIs.

Twin Falls 14, Preston 0: The Bruins complete the sweep on senior day after another dominant performance. Two Bruin pitchers Luke Moon and Tyler Horner combined for a 2 hit shutout on the mound. The Bruins pounded out 17 hits in the the 5 inning run rule game. Tai Walker 4-4 2B 3B 2 RBI Tyler Horner 3-4 2-2B HR 5 RBI Jace Mahlke 2-3 2B 3B Ben Tarchione 2-3.The sweep wraps up the regular season play for the Bruins finishing 18-6. The Bruins also won the Great Basin conference by taking first place and will be the #1 seed in the District Tournament.

Twin Falls 12, Preston 0: On Senior Day the Bruins dominate in game #1 vs. Preston. Three Bruin pitchers combined for the 2 hit shutout. Calvry Leiser started the game going two innings then relief pitchers Andy Coats and Wyatt Solosabal finished the game before it was called after five innings due to run rule. The Bruins had 13 hits. Tai Walker 3-4 2 RBI. Tyler Horner 2-4 2 RBI Jace Mahlke 3-3 3B 4 RBI Luke Moon 2-3 2B 1 RBI.

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 12, Preston 2: The Lady Bruins rallied in the 5th as they had 3 homeruns, 2 triples and 5 singles. Hannah Holcomb got the win giving up 2 hits 2 runs 2 walks and struck out 6. There were many Bruins with extra base hits: Reagan Rex 2 RBI homerun double, Casie Mckechnie homerun an RBI, Sydney Jund 2 rbi homerun, Brinley Iverson triple, Sydney McMurdie 2 RBI, Brinley Solosabal had a triple 2 RBI and both Aubrey Fuchs and Hannah Holcomb had an RBI. The win brings the Bruins overall record to 16-7 and 11-1 in conference. The Bruins are the number one seed heading into the district tourney and will play at home on May 6.

Twin Falls 8, Preston 5: The Lady Bruins came from behind to get the win. They were led offensively by Sydney McMurdie 2-4, an RBI, Brinley Solosabal 2-3, Casie Mckechnie double 2 RBIs, Sydney Jund double 3 RBIs, Brinley Iverson double 2 RBIs and Hannah Holcomb triple. Kindal Holcomb started in the circle for the Bruins going 2 1/3 innings giving up 4 hits 4 runs 2 walks. Sydney McMurdie had 1 strikeout 3 hits 1 walk. Hannah Holcomb came in and got the win giving up 2 hits 1 walk 4 strikeouts and no runs.

