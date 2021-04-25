Advertisement

Fewer deer and elk controlled hunt tags near Twin Falls

By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is advising hunters that there will be fewer tags available in six hunts in Unit 54 south of Twin Falls. After the wildfires in 2020, some hunters opted to take “rainchecks” on their controlled hunt deer and elk tags in that area, so there will be fewer tags available for this year’s drawing.

Rainchecks will account for up to 30 percent of the tags that normally would be available. It’s worth noting, those reductions will not be reflected in the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.

The controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear is May 1 through June 5. More information on how hunters can apply can be found here.

