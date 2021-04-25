Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors

HELENA, Montana (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Gooding standout just finished up his spring season at Carroll College, after an emotional start to 2021.

Andrew Carter made the first team all-conference list for his work on the offensive line. He’s the only Magic Valley athlete to achieve conference recognition this spring.

Carter actually started every game at guard his freshman year before switching to center, where it obviously paid off, receiving this award for the first time.

His Saints were Frontier Conference Co-Champions and advanced to the NAIA Football Championship Series, where they fell to Morningside out of Iowa last Saturday.

All of this occurred following the death of his father in February who lost his life to cancer.

After spending some time at home to grieve and attend the funeral, he decided it was time to return to Montana and gear up for the season, which began March 13.

Carter told us his father would have wanted it that way.

“My dad kind of instilled this motto into me and my brother, when you play a sport, you’re not a pre-Madonna, don’t quit on your team and you show up every day,” Carter said. “So I think coming back was some like, even though he’s gone, he doesn’t want us to give up what he taught us when we were younger.”

Since this season doesn’t count towards Carter’s eligibility, he has three years remaining.

