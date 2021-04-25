Magic Valley Wind Project open house events begin

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend LS Power and the College of Southern Idaho hosted open house events to educate and field questions about the proposed wind turbine project in the Magic Valley.

The Magic Valley Wind Project is a plan proposed to build wind turbines near Shoshone.

These events are the first of many before the planned construction. LS Power hopes to use these as an opportunity to gain insight into the public’s feelings about the project.

“We had a lot of great discussions today, just, first of all trying to understand what we are proposing in this region,” said LS Power Director Luke Papez. “Questions about how they will be able to be either participants or impacted from a viewshed or noise impacts or general use in the area.”

CSI Renewable Energy Systems Technology Assistant Professor Eli Bowles believes that, in time, these sorts of projects will be commonplace, and people won’t think twice about them.

“Do you think twice about flipping on your light switch? No. Traditionally speaking, no one thinks twice,” Bowles said. “Because it’s such an old technology, it’s been around for years upon years, we’ve grown up with it. I think that’s part of what wind is, it’s still so new to so many people that it’s just new, it’s different. Whereas in 20 or 30 years it’s going to be just is, we’re not going to think twice about it and I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now is that growing faze, that infancy in seeing them along the freeways and where we’re at.”

If you didn’t have the opportunity to attend one of these events, don’t worry, the project is still in its infant stage.

“We’re very preliminary, but the earliest that we can envision it starting construction is the end of 2022,” Papez said.

More open house events will be held. If you want to learn more about the events, visit the LS power or Bureau of Land Management websites.

