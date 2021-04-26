Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Emree Larson

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Emree Larson from Oakley High School.

Emree maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 25 on her ACT and was a Gold Academic Scholar for 4 years. She had the Top poetry recitation in school for “Poetry Out Loud.”

She composed an essay on inequality of charter schools in high school athletics. She is also the founder of Grandma Peg’s Color Run and Art Auction for cancer. Emree raised money for Pennies by the Inch with St Luke’s Hospital. She sang and wrote cards to Park View Care Center. She also volunteers her time entertaining young children and participating in clean ups at the festival of trees.

Emree was voted top photographer in yearbook and won state twice with her X-country Team. She won 2nd place in the FFA prepared public speaker and won state in the soils prepared speaking category. She argued an appellate case at Youth in Government. Other awards include Best in class 4H oil painting, reserve champion sheep showman, and top cassia county story award.

Her favorite subject is English, and she plans to attend BYU-Idaho to study Home Design.

Congratulations Emree Larson, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

