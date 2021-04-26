Advertisement

Gooding County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers about the hands-free driving law

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office is joining together with law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce the hands-free driving law.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, between 2015 and 2019, there were 25,170 distracted driving crashes in Idaho, killing 237 people.

With the new hands-free driving law, it is illegal to use your phone at all while behind the wheel of a car.

That means no texting, no changing your playlist, and you can’t enter an address into your GPS.

While officers are citing drivers for breaking this law, they want to educate people on why it is important to be responsible drivers.

“Just in Idaho, the amount of distracted driving crashes is really really high, and a lot of fatalities, that involved distracted driving,” said Chief Deputy Jeromy Smith with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office. “We want everybody to be safe out there and pay attention to the road, and not their phones or other distractions in the car.”

The fine for violating the hands-free driving law begins at $75 and can go as high as $300.

