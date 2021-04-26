Advertisement

Health experts warn of getting COVID-19 after receiving vaccinations

CDC says there is a small percentage of people who contract COVID-19 been after getting their vaccination
By Cinnamon Player
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly half of the U-S population has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine does but health officials are urging the importance of following safety precautions to prevent the spread.

Even with vaccines now widely available, a small percentage of people contract COVID-19 even after their vaccination.

The CDC calls these “vaccine breakthrough cases” and the CDC says they are an expected part of any vaccine rollout.

All three vaccines have shown a significate reduction in severe illness and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

“The state has released information that there have been about 100 people in the state of Idaho who has gotten COVID after their first two shots. Which actually amounts to about point five percent. So, again a lot of indication that they are very protective against getting the virus.”

According to the CDC, 29 percent of patients with breakthrough cases were completely asymptomatic, but stress COVID-19 safety precautions are needed to keep people who haven’t been vaccinated healthy.

