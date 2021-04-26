Advertisement

Idaho ranks #2 in wildfire risk for 2021 fire season

“300,000 that are either at extreme or moderate risk and now you’re talking about nearly half of all properties in Idaho are at risk of wildfire.”
Sept. 23, 2020 photos of the Badger Fire area.
Sept. 23, 2020 photos of the Badger Fire area.(Sawtooth National Forest)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is second in the nation for fire risk according to a report by data analysts at Quote Wizard.

Water levels are low across the state, meaning bad news for more than just agriculture in the area. Idaho’s fire risk is among the highest in the country this year.

Due to increased drought and a large number of properties at risk, Idaho finds itself behind only Montana in the report.

“You look at properties that are either at extreme risk or moderate risk, that numbers are even higher,” says Senior Data Analyst Nick VinZant. “It goes from 175,000 at extreme risk to 300,000 that are either at extreme or moderate risk and now you’re talking about nearly half of all properties in Idaho are at risk of wildfire.”

This data is not only alarming because of what it means for Idaho through the wildfire season, it shows a troubling trend in water levels, which we know is gold here in the Magic Valley.

“When we looked at the drought numbers specifically,” says VinZant, “we found that this year in Idaho 80% of Idaho is experiencing some level of drought. Compare that to 42% last year and only 5% at this time in 2019.”

While certain aspects of wildfire risks are out of the hands of Idahoans, there are some simple steps you could take to keep yourself, your family, and your property safe this year.

“The best thing that homeowners can do is kind of keep their properties maintained. You know, if you have grass, keep your grass green,” says Rock Creek Fire Department Aaron Zent. “If you have trees if they’re dead remove them. If you have branches that are low-lying, remove those as well. Just don’t make a path of fire to move across your property.”

