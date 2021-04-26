Local organizations team up to raise awareness about gap items and other ways to give back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho Economic Development, United Way, and Pioneer Federal Credit Union are partnering up together to raise awareness about gap items.

Gap items are things that people often don’t think of donating.

Most people will donate canned food or non-perishable items, but many local food pantries and shelters have plenty of those things and are in dire need of others.

The ‘12 cool things to give’ campaign gives people new ideas on ways to help.

“Oftentimes people get cans and they don’t have a can opener to open it, and that’s something that if you come from a place of privilege, you may not have thought of that you might need,” said Connie Stopher with Southern Idaho Economic Development. “But also things like laundry detergent, books, pillows, pillowcases, all sorts of things that are on that guide, that you can give and are easy for you to pick up next time you are at the store, and you can drop off at places like the Mustard Seed.”

Other items include pet food, hotel vouchers, or a gift card for gas.

If you have gap items you could donate, drop-off locations include CASA, the Mustard Seed, or Valley House.

