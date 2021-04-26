Advertisement

Local organizations team up to raise awareness about gap items and other ways to give back

Gap items are things that people often don’t think of to donate.
Southern Idaho Economic Development, United Way, and Pioneer Federal Credit Union are teaming...
Southern Idaho Economic Development, United Way, and Pioneer Federal Credit Union are teaming up to raise awareness about gap items.(WLUC)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho Economic Development, United Way, and Pioneer Federal Credit Union are partnering up together to raise awareness about gap items.

Gap items are things that people often don’t think of donating.

Most people will donate canned food or non-perishable items, but many local food pantries and shelters have plenty of those things and are in dire need of others.

The ‘12 cool things to give’ campaign gives people new ideas on ways to help.

“Oftentimes people get cans and they don’t have a can opener to open it, and that’s something that if you come from a place of privilege, you may not have thought of that you might need,” said Connie Stopher with Southern Idaho Economic Development. “But also things like laundry detergent, books, pillows, pillowcases, all sorts of things that are on that guide, that you can give and are easy for you to pick up next time you are at the store, and you can drop off at places like the Mustard Seed.”

Other items include pet food, hotel vouchers, or a gift card for gas.

If you have gap items you could donate, drop-off locations include CASA, the Mustard Seed, or Valley House.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
One dead in Twin Falls structure fire
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

Latest News

April is distracted driving awareness month.
Gooding County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers about the hands-free driving law
One third of the world’s food production depends on bees, and at Tubbs berry Farm in Twin...
Tubb's Berry Farm hosts annual Bee Day
Tubbs Berry Farm hosts their annual bee day.
Tubbs Berry Farm hosts their annual ‘Bee Day’
Sept. 23, 2020 photos of the Badger Fire area.
Idaho ranks #2 in wildfire risk for 2021 fire season