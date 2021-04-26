Advertisement

Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties

The organizers believe the needs of the conservative rural residents are being dominated by the liberal urban centers.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative will be on the May 18 ballot in five Oregon counties.

The goal of the initiative is for Idaho to absorb about three-quarters of Oregon, but it would only be a small portion of the state’s population. Roughly 800,000 of the state’s 4.2 million residents live in rural counties.

The organizers believe the needs of the conservative rural residents are being dominated by the liberal urban centers in the northwest part of the state.

They also believe the move would benefit urban Idaho too because the northwest part of the state has to subsidize the rural areas.

“So all of the sudden northwest Oregon now can take and put that money in their own pocket, continue on with all their social programs and everything they want to do up there in the Portland area, and just let us go,” said Mike McCarter, president of Mover Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho.

The group has a six-part process for making the proposal into a reality. The moves include everything from rural Oregonians collecting signatures to put a question on the ballot, to convincing the state legislatures to make a compact with the other state and pass it. The final part would be getting Congress to approve it.

“This May 18 election is super critical. The Idaho legislators are watching this because it is not the salesmen talking now, it’s the people voting, and they want to see what those numbers are like,” McCarter said.

The five counties that will be on the May 18 ballot are Sherman, Malheur, Lake, Grant, and Baker. The initiative passed in Union and Jefferson County back in November.

When asked why his followers haven’t moved to Idaho, McCarter said “We love our communities. We’re tied into them. It’s just the state government that we can’t stand.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
One dead in Twin Falls structure fire
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

Latest News

The Idaho State Senate recently passed a bill that would allow hunters, trappers, and private...
Humane Society gives thoughts on Idaho bill to manage the wolf population.
Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation leading to a shortage of rental properties
Idaho's increase in rental rates
The organizers believe the needs of the conservative rural residents are being dominated by the...
Move Oregon's Border on May Ballot
The bill would allow hunters, trappers, and private contractors to kill up to 90 percent of...
Human Society Challenges Wolf Bill