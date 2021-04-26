Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative will be on the May 18 ballot in five Oregon counties.

The goal of the initiative is for Idaho to absorb about three-quarters of Oregon, but it would only be a small portion of the state’s population. Roughly 800,000 of the state’s 4.2 million residents live in rural counties.

The organizers believe the needs of the conservative rural residents are being dominated by the liberal urban centers in the northwest part of the state.

They also believe the move would benefit urban Idaho too because the northwest part of the state has to subsidize the rural areas.

“So all of the sudden northwest Oregon now can take and put that money in their own pocket, continue on with all their social programs and everything they want to do up there in the Portland area, and just let us go,” said Mike McCarter, president of Mover Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho.

The group has a six-part process for making the proposal into a reality. The moves include everything from rural Oregonians collecting signatures to put a question on the ballot, to convincing the state legislatures to make a compact with the other state and pass it. The final part would be getting Congress to approve it.

“This May 18 election is super critical. The Idaho legislators are watching this because it is not the salesmen talking now, it’s the people voting, and they want to see what those numbers are like,” McCarter said.

The five counties that will be on the May 18 ballot are Sherman, Malheur, Lake, Grant, and Baker. The initiative passed in Union and Jefferson County back in November.

When asked why his followers haven’t moved to Idaho, McCarter said “We love our communities. We’re tied into them. It’s just the state government that we can’t stand.”

