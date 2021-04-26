Tubbs Berry Farm hosts their annual ‘Bee Day’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tubbs Berry Farm is hosting their 12th annual bee day on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24.

One third of the world’s food production depends on bees, and at Tubbs berry Farm in Twin Falls, they are passionate about sharing their knowledge with the community.

“We needed bees for pollination in our raspberries, that’s how we got into beekeeping, and bees are just lots of fun,” said Kirk Tubbs.

During the event, those interested in bees can come to learn how to start their own hive, how a bee makes honey, or about the importance of bees.

“Beekeepers from all over are coming to pick up their bees to start their own hives, in addition we have lots of pollinator education going on, workshops, and of course there is some fun stuff for kids and animals to see while you are here,” said Kirk Tubbs.

Tubbs reminds everyone that even if beekeeping isn’t for you, there are still things you can do to promote bees in your yard.

“One thing you can do is plant plants that bloom, so flowers feed bees, and the other thing is read the labels on pesticides, most of the time we are bee friendly and safe that way,” said Tubbs.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.