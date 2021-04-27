Advertisement

CSI hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, April 27.

College of Southern Idaho holds free vaccine clinic for the public
College of Southern Idaho holds free vaccine clinic for the public
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is working to ensure anyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has access to it.

The event is being held today April 17. from 10 am to 4 pm at the CSI gym. Anyone was invited to come to the free event for the opportunity to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

CSI teamed up with Kurt’s pharmacy who was able to provide about 800 doses for the event. This is the second vaccination event held at CSI with the last one several weeks ago open to CSI staff.

“This is our second event here on campus, said Eric Nielson, CSI HR director. “It was initially set up for employees of CSI. We partnered with Kurt’s pharmacy and the South Central Health District, and for this second one we’ve opened it up to the general public.”

He told us they had about 250 employees get the vaccine during the first event with them coming in today for their second dose.

