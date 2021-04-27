Dispute over powers could spark Idaho government shutdown

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho government offices and services could start shutting down in June if the part-time Legislature refuses to adjourn and leave coronavirus pandemic decisions solely to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The scenario would jeopardize the effective date of some 200 bills, including 65 critical appropriations bills, that are set to become law 60 days after the Legislature adjourns.

Attorneys with a watchdog group say blanket legislation put forward by lawmakers to have the bills take effect July 1 violates the Idaho Constitution.

The situation could mean money wouldn’t be distributed for state police, schools, air and water quality monitoring and more.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke says lawmakers are looking into the concerns.

