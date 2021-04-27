Fit and Well Idaho: with spring comes allergies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, and with the weather warming up, spring allergies are back.

Whether you are allergic to pollen, grass, hay, or even certain types of plants and trees, people may experience a runny nose, itchy eyes, a sore throat or trouble breathing.

For most people allergy treatment can be bought over the counter, but for those with more extreme cases, there are other treatments available.

“Cause sometimes people will try the Flonase for a couple days and then leave it,” said Logan Perkins, who is a family medicine doctor at St. Luke’s. “So having that discussion and making sure you are using things appropriately, and then just figuring out if we need to take the next steps, is this indeed allergies, is there something else we need to be looking at.”

Perkins said there are 2 million lost school days, and 6 million lost work days every year due to allergies.

