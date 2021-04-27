Advertisement

Health district says even with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause people still want it

The public saw the pause an the CDC taking the vaccine rollout very seriously
Johnson & Johnson vaccine(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the country the state of Idaho has seen a slowdown in demand over the past few weeks.

In Southern Idaho, the younger population is getting vaccinated at a much lower rate than the more elderly population. In Southern Idaho, those aged 64 and younger, about 31 percent of the population has received at least one dose. However, of the population 65 and over about 72 percent have received at least one dose.

South Central Health District spokeswoman says one possible decrease in demand for the vaccine is that people were waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to become available again so they wouldn’t need to schedule two appointments.

One pole even showed vaccine hesitancy wasn’t as negatively affected as some thought it would.

“They poled about 1,000 people across the united states to see what the public opinion was if vaccine confidence was impacted by the pause, said Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District. “And, what they found is actually most people their confidence went up with that pause, understanding the CDC was taking even just six cases so seriously.”

She added that many point to the reduction in vaccines being administered across the county has gone down it must have been due to the Johnson and Johnson pause, but in reality, we were already past the majority of those with underlying health risks having already been vaccinated.

