Advertisement

Idaho bill aims to stop Biden executive actions on gun laws

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved legislation intended to head off a half-dozen executive orders from President Joe Biden to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America.

The measure approved Monday prohibits Idaho government entities from upholding the new executive orders announced earlier this month. It passed the Senate last week.

Biden’s orders include a crackdown on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and often purchased without background checks.

Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

Latest News

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, lower left, crosses the rotunda at the state Capitol building after...
Idaho Senate OKs ‘nondiscrimination’ education legislation
Idaho bill to prohibit mask mandates dies in state Senate
Idaho bill to prohibit mask mandates dies in state Senate
Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Idaho lawmaker accused of rape was warned about his behavior
Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session
Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session