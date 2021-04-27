Advertisement

Idaho Senate OKs ‘nondiscrimination’ education legislation

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, lower left, crosses the rotunda at the state Capitol building after...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, lower left, crosses the rotunda at the state Capitol building after delivering his State of the State address, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.

Lawmakers voted 27-8 on Monday to send the bill to the governor.

The bill allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others.

The legislation comes amid a national reckoning on how race and racism influences policing and other realms of American life. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

Latest News

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Idaho bill aims to stop Biden executive actions on gun laws
Idaho bill to prohibit mask mandates dies in state Senate
Idaho bill to prohibit mask mandates dies in state Senate
Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Idaho lawmaker accused of rape was warned about his behavior
Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session
Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session