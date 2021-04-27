Idaho Senate OKs ‘nondiscrimination’ education legislation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.

Lawmakers voted 27-8 on Monday to send the bill to the governor.

The bill allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others.

The legislation comes amid a national reckoning on how race and racism influences policing and other realms of American life. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.