Idaho Shakespeare Festival is eager to start Summer season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is looking to get back to work this Summer, after taking a year off due to COVID. KMVT took a quick peek into what the upcoming season might look like, and when people can start reserving their seats.

When the Idaho Shakespeare Festival was canceled last year, it wasn’t just painful for patrons who enjoy watching good theater in the Gem State, but also for the theater company’s cast and crew. Many of the artists have not been able to perform in front of an audience in over a year.

“Artistically, emotionally, and life-wise it was devastating for us. For a lot of us, this is not only what we do for a living but it becomes our family,” said Sara Bruner, associate artistic director for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. “We work so much together. We travel together and create these shows, and it was just sort of a big chunk of our lives was taken away from us.”

Now the festival is looking to unveil a new slate of productions for theatergoers. The season usually runs from the end of May until the end of September with about 99 shows, but this year the season is going to start a little late.

“One of our difficulties right now is we hire actors from all over the country, and a lot of people have not been able to get vaccinated. A lot of people still are not safe traveling,” said Bruner. “So the biggest part why we are delayed is to get all of our actors from all over the country here safely, get them housed safely, and how to rehearse safely.”

She said they are still currently getting guidance and updates from the state and local government for the safest way to reopen, and when they do finally get all the actors in ready to rehearse, they are going to hire a health and safety team to help mitigate the spread of COVID.

“Making it someone’s singular job to make sure we are being mindful. That we are keeping our space clean, and we are just being safe in how we run our rehearsal rooms-,how we run our box office. All those types of things,” Bruner said.

Even though the season will be starting late she said theater patrons don’t need to worry, because there is still going to be a lot of plays happening in the Summer, with a play happening every single night, except Monday evening.

Ticket sales are currently on hold, but the company plans on announcing on Saturday the schedule and shows for the Summer season. There is a possibility that patrons will have to wear face masks, but the actors on stage will not.

“We don’t want the people to have to come to the theater and have to be reminded while they are watching a play of the pandemic that we all came out of,” Bruner said.

The amphitheater has 800 seats, and the company hopes they will be able to operate at full capacity when the season starts.

“Our amphitheater plays at a really high capacity every Summer anyways so I think it is really going to look a lot like other summers there,” Bruner said.

