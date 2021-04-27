Idaho Technology Council and Gov. Little announce Idaho Codes Program for students grades 7-12

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new program is now underway for all Idaho 7th through 12th graders.

Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Technology council announced the program, which is called Idaho Codes.

The program helps students get ahead in the workforce by teaching them about computer literacy.

Governor Little says with much of the job field changing and moving online, it is important for Idaho students to understand computer literacy and coding.

This summer, for the first time, they will be offering summer camps at local community colleges for these students to get hands-on experience with coding.

“From my old, one of the oldest industries in the state, whether it be agriculture, timber, mining,” said Governor Brad Little. “When I go to those businesses, the common denominator there is a new very sophisticated technology that all has a baseline of coding involved in it.”

Students do not need to have prior experience with coding to participate in these opportunities.

For more information, visit their website.

I am happy to help launch version 2.0 of Idaho Codes! Beginning today, Idaho students in grades 7-12 can access Coding... Posted by Governor Brad Little on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.