Lincoln County hires architect for renovations on historic courthouse

After two failed courthouse bonds, the Lincoln County Commissioners decided it was time to try a new plan of action with money they have saved up over many years.
The Lincoln County Commissioners have hired an architect to begin renovations on the historic building.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two failed bond attempts, the Lincoln County Commissioners are moving forward with a new plan for the historic courthouse.

However, they are not asking for taxpayer support.

The Lincoln County Courthouse was built in 1904 and has become an important symbol of Lincoln county.

“We have a 1904 courthouse that has been really great to us, but obviously it has 1904 problems,” said Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner. “We don’t have ADA access and we have some failures and systems that really need to be repaired.”

In total, they have 1.5 million available to spend on renovations.

“To put an elevator and ADA compliant bathrooms onto the back of the building, as well as fix the roof, and put any other minor fixes to be ADA,” said Wood.

Karma Fitzgerald has lived in Shoshone for 26 years and is glad to know the building isn’t going anywhere.

“That building is so beautiful and such a precious treasure for not only our county but the region as a whole,” said Karma Fitzgerald. “Shoshone played such a vital role in the development of Idaho as a state, so to preserve the building, I think is essential.”

The Lincoln County Commissioners have hired the firm, ‘Myers Anderson Architects’ to begin work on the historic building as soon as possible.

“I guess his job is going to be, look through the whole place, identify those safety factors that have to be taken care of right away, and look through our little wish list and see what we can do with 1.5 million,” said Wood.

While county leaders want to start the process quickly, it will depend on the architect’s schedule.

KMVT will keep you informed of the progress.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

