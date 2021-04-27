Advertisement

‘More normal lifestyle’ coming for the vaccinated, HHS chief says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to return to a “more normal lifestyle.”

Speaking on CBS This Morning, he was talking about new guidance on mask wearing that is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday.

“The message is clear: ‘You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still in danger as well. So get vaccinated,’” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

Up until now, other health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been advising everyone to continue wearing masks in public until more people are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

Latest News

The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Fla. private school discourages teachers from getting COVID-19 vaccines
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech