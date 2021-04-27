Advertisement

Native American lawmakers seek federal help on Montana bison

FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck...
FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck Reservation near Poplar, Mont. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has ended a bison management plan that would have allowed the wide-ranging animals to be restored in more areas of the state. The Republican announced Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that the state had settled a lawsuit brought the year before against the administration of his Democratic predecessor over adoption of the bison plan. Gianforte said he was acting to protect ranchers and farmers. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)(Matthew Brown | AP)
By MATTHEW BROWN
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native American lawmakers in Montana are asking the Biden administration to craft a plan to reintroduce wild bison to areas in and around Glacier National Park and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

Tuesday’s request by eight members of the Legislature’s American Indian Caucus was made to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It comes after Gov. Greg Gianforte and Republicans in the Legislature have sought to make it harder to reintroduce bison to areas of the state where they once roamed.

Bison have strong cultural significance for Plains Indians and were wiped out across most of North America in the late 1800s.

