Oregon’s steady growth lands it an additional US House seat

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to Oregon legislators in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. The Oregon House has given final legislative approval to a bill that requires state government agencies to comply with requests for public information in a timely fashion. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)(WIBW)
By SARA CLINE
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to  more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years.

Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats.

Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

